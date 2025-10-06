NCSHP: 1 killed in Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Gaston County Monday morning, officials said.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 27 between Mount Holly and Stanley.
#BREAKING: Hwy patrol confirms this is a deadly crash on NC 27 at Robinson Ave. halfway between #StanleyNC and #MtHollyNC #GastonCo. Avoid. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/WD7hrp8ky7— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 6, 2025
One of two lanes was blocked due to the crash, causing traffic delays.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
