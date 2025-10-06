NCSHP: 1 killed in Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Gaston County Monday morning, officials said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 27 between Mount Holly and Stanley.

One of two lanes was blocked due to the crash, causing traffic delays.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

