1 killed in Gaston County motorcycle accident, GEMS says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gaston County on Wednesday night, according to GEMS.

Officials say they got the call around 9 p.m. on Monday for a crash on Patrick Road near Scott Drive involving a motorcycle.

GEMS says the accident involved one motorcycle and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

