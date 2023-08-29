Local

NCSHP: Driver in deadly Taylorsville accident was not wearing seatbelt

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The driver in a one-car accident on Monday night died at the scene, and investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the collision around 7:20 p.m. in Taylorsville.

Upon arrival at the scene on Rink Dam Road near Sam Poole Lane, they found a 2004 Nissan Frontier and it’s driver, Michael Franklin Rockette of Taylorsville.

Rockette, 43, was traveling east on Rink Dam Road and drove off the right side of the road. He hit an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side.

Investigators with the NCSHP say impairment was likely a contributing circumstance in the incident.

