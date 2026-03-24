Silver Line to Matthews could cost billions

CHARLOTTE — The Metropolitan Public Transit Authority (MPTA) is exploring options to extend the Silver Line light rail into Matthews, which was originally planned to go from Belmont to Matthews.

The MPTA is considering cutting some stations or moving their locations to save money, but it will still cost billions to make light rail to Matthews a reality.

“There are not a lot of huge changes that would generate hundreds of millions of dollars, for instance, but there are some opportunities there,” said Brett Wallace, transit planner.

It could cost $400 million to extend one more stop to Sharon Amity and $2.4 billion to get all the way to CPCC in Matthews.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9’s Joe Bruno will bring you the latest talks aimed at bringing the light rail to Matthews.

VIDEO: Construction of new light rail station in South End to start next week

Construction of new light rail station in South End to start next week

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