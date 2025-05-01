Nearly 2 dozen shots fired into woman’s home while she slept

CHARLOTTE — Someone fired nearly two dozen shots into a young woman’s home Wednesday morning on Druid Circle off Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte.

“I woke up the next morning when my alarm went off for work, and my dog was really freaked out and I didn’t know why,” Nordone told Channel 9’s Tina Terry.

She stepped out of her bedroom and saw bullet holes in the wall and a pillow.

“A bullet did come into my bedroom, but thankfully, nowhere near me,” Nordone said. “Today, that emotion is hitting me on what happened.”

Nordone said officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the gunman likely stood in the street and fired 23 rounds into her home.

She bought and renovated the home in the developing neighborhood about two years ago.

“Why would someone stand here and intentionally shoot more than 20 rounds of a gun into my home?” she said.

Nordone said officers told her the shooter may have shot up the wrong house, looking for someone else.

“The amount of time I’ve lived here, I don’t see CMPD come around often,” she said. “But I can almost nightly be sitting in my living room and hear gunfire going off in this area.”

Councilman James Mitchell said Thursday over the phone that crime in the area has declined since redevelopment began years ago.

“If a citizen is saying, ‘Hey. I don’t see police officer cars. I don’t feel safe,’ I do think maybe the next neighborhood community meeting, it would be something they should invite me and the metro police chief, so we can hear their concerns,” Mitchell said.

Nordone said she’s thinking of leaving the home she and her parents poured so much love into.

“We put a lot of ‘us’ into this home, so it won’t be an easy decision if I do choose to not stay, but it is something I’m considering because I want to feel safe where I live,” she said.

