CHARLOTTE — There are about 2,000 Duke Energy customers who are without power Friday night in Uptown Charlotte, according to the energy company’s website.

The outage was reported at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

The cause is not known at this time.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group