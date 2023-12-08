Power outages expected nearly all day for parts of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Some residents of Salisbury will not have power for a majority of their Saturday, Duke Energy told customers on Thursday.

According to a social media post from Duke Energy, the planned outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Approximately 1,050 customers in parts of Salisbury will be impacted, and the power outage may also impact traffic signals.

The company asks that drivers treat intersections without a working traffic signal like an all-way stop.

Those customers are located mainly between Catawba College and Livingstone College and along West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard, including businesses up to Salisbury Motor Company, the Salisbury Post reported.

They say the power company planned an “emergency scheduled” outage to replace transmission infrastructure.

(WATCH: New rules for Duke Energy customers means less savings for going solar)

New rules for Duke Energy customers means less savings for going solar

©2023 Cox Media Group