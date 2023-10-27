Nearly 3,800 gallons of wastewater spill into McMullen Creek

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 3,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into McMullen Creek in the Catawba River Watershed on Thursday, Charlotte Water officials said.

Officials said a blockage of debris caused the overflow. It totaled 3,720 gallons.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home

No other details were released.

