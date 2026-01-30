Nearly $4.5B in development projects planned for several Charlotte areas

CHARLOTTE — Close to $4.5 billion worth of projects are on the way to Uptown, Midtown, and South End, according to the Charlotte Observer.

This week, Charlotte Center City Partners released their State of the Center City report.

A review of the document revealed that about $2 billion will be spent to modernize and convert existing spaces.

As for new construction on the way, residents can expect close to 490 apartments, more than a million square feet of office space, and $1,500 hotel rooms.

