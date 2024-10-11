Neighbor, police officer rush to save dog that was shot

GASTONIA, N.C. — Someone shot a dog in Gastonia earlier this week and a police officer and neighbor quickly got the canine to an animal clinic saving his life.

“It didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Patricia Starling, who was home on Second Avenue Wednesday morning when she heard a gunshot.

She walked to the front of the house and saw a 2-year-old dog, Paco.

“I was, like, ‘Hey, doggy’ and petting him,” she said. “He was just as friendly as can be, but then I saw the blood.”

Gastonia Police Officer Matthew Whisnant who was close by arrived at her door moments later.

“It was heartbreaking to see,” the police officer said. “Even with a gunshot wound to its leg, it was still hugging and licking and loving on people.”

Paco’s situation went downhill quickly while they were waiting for animal services.

“He laid down and closed his eyes and I said, ‘Oh, my God, I think he lost consciousness,’” Sterling said. “And the police officer nudged him, and he didn’t get a response.”

Whisnant wrapped a blanket around Paco, put him in the back seat of his patrol car, and rushed the dog to a spay and neuter clinic about five blocks away.

Whisnant and Starling ensured that vets were ready for the dog.

“If it’s an animal or a person, if someone’s in need, we got to do what we can to help,” Whisnant said. “Saving lives is our very first priority.”

Paco’s family said Whisnant saved their dog that was healthy and at home two days later.

“What the cop did was awesome,” Sterling said. “He deserves to be recognized for what he did.”

Police are trying to find out who shot Paco.

That person may face a felony charge.

