Neighborhood gathering spot in NoDa changing hands

By Charlotte Business Journal
From left: Heather Brinsfield, Joey Hewell, Scott Lindsley and John Brinsfield. The Brinsfields, who are behind BrickTree Brewing Co. in Lincolnton, are taking over NoDa Company Store from its founders.

CHARLOTTE — Changes are in store for a popular neighborhood spot in NoDa.

The founders of NoDa Company Store are passing the torch to John and Heather Brinsfield, co-owners of BrickTree Brewing Co. of Lincolnton.

Scott Lindsley and Joey Hewell opened NoDa Company Store in 2016, transforming a former mill house from the early 1900s into a gathering place with local beer, wine-based cocktails and snacks.

