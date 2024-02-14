Neighborhood gathering spot in NoDa changing hands

CHARLOTTE — Changes are in store for a popular neighborhood spot in NoDa.

The founders of NoDa Company Store are passing the torch to John and Heather Brinsfield, co-owners of BrickTree Brewing Co. of Lincolnton.

Scott Lindsley and Joey Hewell opened NoDa Company Store in 2016, transforming a former mill house from the early 1900s into a gathering place with local beer, wine-based cocktails and snacks.

