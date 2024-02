CHARLOTTE — Cheat’s Cheesesteaks has confirmed its plans for South End. The brand — known for its classic “whiz-wit” cheesesteaks — is eying a summer opening at 2127 Hawkins St.

The Charlotte Business Journal first reported on those plans in August.

Permit filings show that a 1,000-square-foot, walk-up restaurant will front the Rail Trail and be neighbors with Portman Holdings’ The Line — home to Sycamore Brewing — and its planned, 24-story apartment tower next door.

