Neighbors line streets for Indian Trail 4th of July parade

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County kicked off its Fourth of July celebrations with a vibrant parade in Indian Trail, showcasing a sea of red, white, and blue.

The parade began at Post Office Drive and concluded in the Food Lion parking lot on Old Monroe Road, drawing numerous spectators who came to celebrate Independence Day. That included Aimee Ertley, who watched her father on a float representing the U.S. Air Force.

“Independence Day is so important to everyone because we’re free and we can come to parades,” Ertley told Channel 9. “I know it’s kind of trite, but no, I’m just very appreciative to my dad and our armed forces for protecting our freedom and allowing us to be free.”

The parade featured various floats and participants in costumes, along with live music.

(VIDEO: NCSHP cracks down on speeders, drunk drivers amid holiday weekend)

NCSHP cracks down on speeders, drunk drivers amid holiday weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group