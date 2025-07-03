Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 4-6

CHARLOTTE — Happy Fourth of July! The holiday weekend is jam-packed with fun and festive events across the Charlotte area. From dazzling fireworks displays to patriotic parades and live music, there is something for everyone to celebrate this Independence Day.

The Unionville Lions Club will host their 64th annual July Fourth car show Friday in Monroe, featuring hot rods, classics, antiques and modern vehicles.

Enjoy live music Friday and Saturday night at the Promenade on Providence with Music on the Green. Caution! Blind Driver will play Friday, and Jammin’ T with Jim Tierney will perform Saturday.

Try something new with Urban District Market’s Asian Night Market this Friday. The monthly event features authentic cuisine, outdoor dining, local vendors and karaoke.

Friday Nights at Camp North End feature a special DJ set up at the Keswick food stalls.

Every first Friday of the month, South End hosts an art gallery crawl around the neighborhood. Take in the local art scene as galleries and shops offer extended hours and special events.

Enjoy a night in paradise with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band at Davidson’s Concerts on the Green Friday night.

The Carolina Show Ski Team will amaze audiences with a special Independence Day performance at Tega Cay Saturday afternoon. Expect to see jumps, pyramids and stunts with patriotic flair.

Charlotte FC will play Orlando City CS at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. A fireworks show will close out the night after the game.

Check out the Bowl Street Pop-up Market in Ballantyne Saturday. The monthly outdoor market features unique, handmade local goods.

ImaginOn’s Super Saturday performance features Big Bang Boom — a “parent-friendly” children’s music show. The theatre says the show will be high energy and educational for all ages.

For more family-oriented fun, check out Belmont’s Movies in the Park. This Saturday’s showing at the Stowe Park Pavilion will be “A Goofy Movie.”

Watch the USA Eagles face off against Belgium in the 2025 USA Rugby Match Series Saturday at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Calling all metalheads! Carnifax will perform at The Underground Sunday night.

Visit York County for a Downtown Jazz Jam in Rock Hill Sunday evening. Food, drinks and jazz from musicians of all ages will be available at The Power House Food Hall.

Farm and Fleece Alpaca Ranch in Concord offers group tours every Sunday. Schedule a tour to visit their award-winning alpacas.

