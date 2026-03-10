Neighbors protest rezoning for proposed Stallings development

STALLINGS, N.C. — Neighbors packed the Stallings Town Council meeting Monday night to oppose a plan to rezone a plot of land near Steven’s Mill and Idlewild.

They brought up several points, including rapid growth and traffic concerns, that council said they needed more time to address and chose to postpone to vote.

The project, called Steven’s Village, would include an up to 118-unit townhouse development. It would also include commercial space, a drive through restaurant and a gas station.

The planning board recommended denying the rezoning request, citing a desire for an updated traffic impact analysis. Neighbors at Monday’s meeting voiced similar concerns.

“I think you have an easy decision,” one resident told the council. “You have every authority to request a new traffic impact analysis. There is no harm in doing it.”

Some council members said the proposed development would actually address some of the traffic issues.

