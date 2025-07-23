Neighbors voice concerns about temporary fix to roads

WAXHAW, N.C. — Union County residents are voicing their concerns about a temporary fix to roads in their community.

Neighbors want their pavement fixed, but the town can’t help them.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains roads in the Heathwood neighborhood.

Instead of repaving the road with asphalt, NCDOT hired a contractor to do an asphalt surface treatment, which is essentially done by adding gravel to the road and putting a sealant over it.

Neighbors said NCDOT did the work without notifying them.

They said the gravel gets stuck to car tires and has impacted their quality of life.

“I literally had to carry my bike from (Highway) 75 because I couldn’t ride on it,” said resident Bill Hersch. “It just been a sticky nightmare ever since.”

NCDOT said this type of treatment is supposed to extend the life of the pavement.

