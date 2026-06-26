‘Never give up’: Volunteer gives back to kids with disabilities at Concord nonprofit

CONCORD, N.C. — Trevor started out as a teen participant at Amazing Grace Advocacy, a Concord nonprofit that supports families raising children with intellectual disabilities.

He said he’s always enjoyed helping people. That’s why, as an adult, he decided to volunteer as board secretary and with the nonprofit’s youth camp.

“It’s just been an honor just to help them because I’ve been there my whole life,” he told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Trevor is open about his challenges.

“I was almost in the hospital half of my life,” he said.

He’s struggled with medical issues since birth and also lives with autism.

“A lot of people are born with, I wouldn’t say normal, but they’re born likely to connect easily with others, which I was not,” Trevor said.

However, Trevor lets nothing stand in his way. He’s set to graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in December and hopes to work in health care while pursuing his passions of the arts on the side.

“Never give up,” he said. “That’s always been my thing.”

Gwen Bartely has known Trevor since he started at Amazing Grace Advocacy ten years ago.

“He’s also very inspirational to a lot of our guys to really see, like, okay, I have a disability, but it doesn’t stop me,” she said. “I can figure this out, and we can make it happen.”

Trevor is now going on 25. Growing up, he was told he wouldn’t graduate high school, he’d never be able to drive, even that he wouldn’t live past 18, but his strength and determination have gotten him to where he is today.

“It’s really surprising that I got this far, but there’s also part of me that says, you know, I’m also not surprised because of how much I put into it.”

Trevor encourages anyone wanting to ask questions about autism, or just needs a friend, to reach out. He’d be more than happy to help.

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