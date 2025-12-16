New aircraft hangar opens at Hickory Regional Airport

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory and Burke County celebrated the completion of a new aircraft hangar at Hickory Regional Airport Tuesday. The hangar features 12,000 square feet of group hangar space and a 3,000-square-foot office complex.

The new hangar, a collaboration between the City of Hickory and Burke County, will facilitate the movement of an existing airport tenant’s helicopter operations into the new space.

This transition will free up room in another hangar, enabling the airport to welcome additional aircraft and further increase the tax base for Hickory and Burke County.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Hank Guess of Hickory noted, “This is the fourth hangar and second group hangar of this size that our two communities have come together to build and it stands as a testament to what we can accomplish when we work hand in hand toward a shared vision.”

He further emphasized the strategic importance of the airport in regional development: “The Hickory Regional Airport is truly one of our region’s greatest assets. It plays a vital role in driving economic development, not only within the airport itself but throughout the surrounding area.”

Each investment in the hangar strengthens the airport’s capacity to attract new opportunities, generate revenue and support local economic growth.

