New AME bishop vows to prioritize civil rights and equity

CHARLOTTE — Bishop Harry L. Seawright was introduced on Wednesday as the 133rd elected and consecrated bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“I pray God for the privilege, this opportunity, and I thank God for his love,” said Seawright on Wednesday at the Greater Bethel A.M.E. in Charlotte.

During the congregation, Seawright was introduced as the new bishop of the Second Episcopal District, which includes North Carolina, Baltimore, Washington, and Virginia.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz caught up with the South Carolina native after the service.

“To come and know that it’s a part of the district that I am now bishop over, it’s just mind-blowing,” he told Sáenz.

Seawright said civil rights and equity issues will be a mainstay during his tenure, which is much like is predecessor, the late Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, had focused on.

“My basic thirst is social action through economic development,” Seawright said. “My greater theme in my ministry has been to enable, encourage and empower people.”

It’s a welcoming message for Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem James “Smuggie” Mitchell, who said he was in the first row looking on as the congregation welcomed the new bishop.

“I hope his message resonates to care about your neighbor, care about your fellow citizen, care about your co-worker,” Mitchell said. “Charlotte is a caring city, and I hope his message connects with the members.”

Seawright was elected to his position in July on the first ballot, which was the first time that’s happened in 44 years. He will serve a 7-year term.

©2025 Cox Media Group