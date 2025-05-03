Uptown tower sells for $24M, way below 2014 price

CHARLOTTE — Tennessee real estate firm Highland Ventures closed May 1 on its acquisition of an aging office building in uptown.

The firm purchased 525 North Tryon from longtime owner New York Life Real Estate Investors for $24 million, according to Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds. The high-rise was valued at $97.2 million in the county’s last assessment.

New York Life paid $60 million when it bought the 19-story, 409,000-square-foot property in December 2014, property records show.

