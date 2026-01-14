New app by Cabarrus County Library System offers digital library management

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Library System launched a new mobile app earlier this month, providing a convenient tool for patrons to manage library resources digitally.

The app, which had a soft launch in November, is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It allows users to manage physical and digital checkouts, holds and overdue items all in one place, officials said.

The app links to online services such as Hoopla and Libby, enabling users to check out and return digital media directly within the app.

Additionally, it features a listing of library locations with proximity information, making it easier for patrons to find nearby branches.

Users can explore the full library catalog through the app, which includes options for monthly challenges and staff recommendations on reads.

This enhances user engagement with library offerings and drives participation in community programs.Library Director Melanie Holles emphasized the app’s role in strengthening connections with the community.

“Access and connection are always at the forefront of the services and programs we offer,” Holles said.

