New app tracks cleanliness of public restrooms in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — We’ve likely all been forced to use a public restroom that made us want to take off and run.

Now there’s a way to track the cleanliness of local businesses: the DootyCall app.

Colin Silvia told the Charlotte Observer that he created the app in part because his sisters felt unsafe using some bathrooms.

The app includes a map of public toilets around Charlotte with ratings and reviews.

Silvia said he hopes to launch on Apple and Android stores next month.

