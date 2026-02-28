New app tracks cleanliness of public restrooms in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — We’ve likely all been forced to use a public restroom that made us want to take off and run.

Now there’s a way to track the cleanliness of local businesses: the DootyCall app.

Colin Silvia told the Charlotte Observer that he created the app in part because his sisters felt unsafe using some bathrooms.

The app includes a map of public toilets around Charlotte with ratings and reviews.

Silvia said he hopes to launch on Apple and Android stores next month.

Read more here.

WATCH: ‘Inmate doors’: Monroe High School removes padlocked bathroom doors after backlash

‘Inmate doors’: Monroe High School removes padlocked bathroom doors after backlash

©2026 Cox Media Group