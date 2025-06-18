New Ardrey Kell principal aims to rebuild trust after leadership shakeup

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Susan Nichols has been appointed as the new principal of Ardrey Kell High School in Ballantyne, following the controversial suspension and retirement of former principal Jamie Brooks last month.

The search for a new principal began shortly after Brooks announced her retirement, with district leaders conducting virtual and in-person sessions to gather input from parents.

Nichols, who was previously the principal at Charlotte Engineering Early College, has been an educator for 27 years and joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2002 as a Spanish teacher.

“My vision for AK is clear: I want our school to be a place where every student feels valued and inspired to reach their full potential,” said Dr. Susan Nichols in a YouTube video posted by CMS. “I realize that change can be challenging, but it also brings new opportunities. I want to assure you that my commitment is to build strong bonds and earn your trust.”

Some parents, including Kelly Ledwick and Jennifer Kelleher, voiced concerns about communication and transparency from the district’s top leaders.

“They told us they wanted one by July 1. I did not expect one this early,” said Kelleher.

Ledwick and Kelleher emphasized that their frustrations are not directed at Nichols herself, but rather at the process by which she was selected.

“The distrust is not coming from parents directed at the principal, so I hope she comes knowing that we really do want to work with her,” Kelleher clarified.

Nichols plans to hold meetings in the coming weeks with Ardrey Kell’s stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and parents, to build trust and address any concerns.

