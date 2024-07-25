New Charlotte team scores Food Lion sponsorship

Carolina Ascent FC and grocer Food Lion unveiled a sponsorship and community outreach program on Wednesday. It’s the new women’s professional soccer team’s second sponsorship secured this month, following an agreement signed with Nucor Corp. as primary sponsor.

Executives from Ascent FC and Food Lion marked the start of the sponsorship with an event at the grocer’s store on Park Road. Salisbury-based Food Lion has 1,109 stores across 10 states, including 152 in the Charlotte metro area.

Ascent FC is one of eight teams in the new USL Super League, a top-level women’s professional soccer league that will begin its inaugural season next month.

