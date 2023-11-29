Local

New Chester police chief ready to keep community safe

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
CHESTER, S.C. — William Petty was hired as Chester Police Department’s new chief earlier this month.

The chief started working at the department this week and has a message for the city’s citizens.

“We are here for them,” Petty said. “It’s not about us, it’s about them.”

Petty started his career nearly 30 years ago and in the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Tina Terry speaks with him about key safety issues that he plans to tackle.

