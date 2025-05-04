New CLT screening option hits roadblock

CHARLOTTE — The public affairs director from facial recognition company CLEAR returned to Charlotte this week, the latest step in a months-long campaign to accelerate reaching an agreement to provide screening service at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A spokesperson at parent company Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) confirmed the visit by Jarryd Davis, CLEAR’s public affairs director. Davis has met and spoken with several City Council members in recent months, both in person and virtually. They include Mayor Pro Tem Danté Anderson, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell and Tariq Bokhari, who resigned his council seat last month to take a job in the Federal Transit Administration.

Mayfield, during a council budget committee meeting in April, asked airport CEO Haley Gentry whether CLT has made progress on adding CLEAR security scanners as part of the main terminal lobby expansion.

“In terms of CLEAR, we have been in constant communication with CLEAR,” she said. “However, there is some federal rulemaking that is underway now through the (Transportation Security Administration) involving CLEAR. And so, while this federal rulemaking is going on, we have stepped back from the table to see what happens with this, so we are sure of any investment that we make with them because the rules are changing.”

