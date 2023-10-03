New event series transforms local streets into neighborhood parks for a day

CHARLOTTE — Open Streets 704 is launching a new series that will transform Charlotte streets into neighborhood parks for a day.

“Corridors Connect” will feature shorter routes and more of them than previous Open Streets 704 events. Six events will be spread over three Sundays in October.

In the selected areas, a 1-mile stretch of road will be temporarily closed to automobile traffic, providing opportunities for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing with neighbors.

The program is a collaborative initiative between the city of Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity program and the city and county’s Open Streets Program, which is aimed at promoting connectivity, wellness, and equity in Charlotte’s diverse neighborhoods.

All events will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

Corridors Connect dates and locations:

Oct. 8 — Sugar Creek Road & Interstate 85 and Albemarle Road & Central Avenue

Oct. 15 — Beatties Ford & Rozzelles Ferry and Graham Street & North Tryon

Oct. 22 — West Boulevard and Freedom Drive & Wilkinson Boulevard

