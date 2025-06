CHARLOTTE — Carowinds opened a new family launch coaster this week at Camp Snoopy.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway goes from 0-31 mph in seconds where riders complete two laps on its steel track.

The ride is the third rollercoaster in Camp Snoopy and riders must be three-feet tall to ride.

POV VIDEO: Snoopy’s Racing Railway at Carowinds

POV VIDEO: Snoopy's Racing Railway at Carowinds

Carowinds also plans to open Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast later this summer. The water ride features onboard and onshore water cannons.