New federal English-language rules for truck drivers spark debate across Carolinas

FORT MILL, S.C. — New federal rules requiring truck drivers to be proficient in English went into effect recently, impacting truckers across the Carolinas.

The regulations, resulting from a presidential order, mandate that truck drivers must understand highway traffic signs, message boards and be able to respond to questions and directions in English.

The Federal Department of Transportation updated its policy to enforce these rules, allowing for enhanced inspections to ensure compliance.

“I think that’s wrong. I think everybody should have a fair chance...if that’s the best way to make a living for them,” said David Linster, a truck driver opposed to the new rules.

“If you’re just an American thinking, who do I want on my roads. Someone who can read the signs or someone who doesn’t have a clue what the hell that sign just said,” said Daniel Terry, expressing concerns about road safety.

The new rules have sparked mixed reactions among truck drivers and those who share the road with them. While some see it as a necessary safety measure, others, like David Linster, argue that it unfairly targets non-English speaking drivers.

The State Transport Police in South Carolina are responsible for enforcing these new regulations. They have the authority to conduct inspections and pull drivers out of service if they do not meet the English proficiency requirements.

The policy change aims to enhance road safety by ensuring that all drivers can effectively communicate and understand important traffic information.

However, the exact criteria for determining English proficiency have not been specified, leaving some uncertainty about how the rules will be applied.

