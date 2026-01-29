New forensic evidence leads to arrest in 2016 Rock Hill homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Paul Ray Craig Jr., 51, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Walter Faile, who was found dead in his Hutchinson Street apartment on July 7, 2016.

Faile was discovered with multiple blunt force injuries and stab wounds, prompting an investigation that eventually designated the case as a cold case due to a lack of leads over the years.

Detectives said they were able to reexamine evidence from the original scene using new technology. That helped them identify a fingerprint and eventually a suspect.

Police say tips, technology and diligence led to success in this case.

“Technology in all of society has advanced, but also in crime solving, so we have to use that when we have the opportunities,” Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on the motive and the specific technology used in this case.

