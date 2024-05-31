New health clinic opens in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The latest data from 2020 shows that 15% or 105,000 residents in Mecklenburg County don’t have access to health insurance.

The Sugar Creek Health Center in north Charlotte recently opened as a new affordable option.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito learned that some of those visits are costing patients just a few bucks.

Dwayne Doughty said he now gets regular checks at that health center. He said he doesn’t drive, so he’s glad it’s located near Interstate 85 and has a bus stop.

“I most recently had a colonoscopy. I’m about to have a prostate exam soon,” Doughty explained.

Those are services Doughty said he wouldn’t have been able to afford before.

He said health insurance was too expensive through his job at a fast food restaurant, so he would resort to home remedies instead of going to the doctor.

“I was too poor to get sick,” Doughty said.

>> Clinic organizers explain how life-changing this has been for the community, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Bilingual clinic gives free healthcare to Spanish-speakers in Concord

Bilingual clinic gives free healthcare to Spanish-speakers in Concord

©2024 Cox Media Group