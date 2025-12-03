New healthcare plan in NC provides essential care for foster kids and families

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina introduced a first-of-its-kind healthcare plan that will provide essential care for those who are or have been served by child welfare.

The Children and Families Specialty Plan launched Monday.

The plan is designed for Medicaid-enrolled children, kids currently in foster care, and adults under 26 that used to be in foster care and their children.

The state says the new plan will ensure beneficiaries have access to the services they need, including mental health services, and continue to work with their doctors if placements move them across the state.

It’s a partnership between the state and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

For a full list of covered services and qualifications, visit the NCDHHS website.

