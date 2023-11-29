New historical marker acknowledges Charleston riot of 1919

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A historical marker was unveiled in Charleston Wednesday that acknowledged the city’s 1919 race riot, WCIV reports.

The Charleston riot of 1919 began at 49 Archdale Street.

According to the historical marker, the riot was part of the “Red Summer” of 1919. That was when a wave of racist attacks hit Black neighborhoods across the U.S.

One of the first conflicts was on May 10, 1919, and happened near the intersection of Archdale and Beaufain streets in Charleston. Black residents and white sailors on leave from the U.S. Naval Training Center got into a fight, which spilled into neighboring streets and buildings.

Hundreds of sailors and others “harassed, beat, stabbed, and shot African Americans” along King Street, the marker reads.

The mob was only quelled when Marines and military police stepped in.

The marker was first proposed by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, which is the first integrated church in Charleston, WCIV reports.

