SC school that served Black students during segregation gets historical marker

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The discovery of a 60-year-old tomb led to special recognition for a Rock Hill school that served Black students during segregation.

The tomb, which was discovered in the woods, helped unravel the history of the school and the man who opened it, William Mason Chisholm.

“We are living his dream today because his name is on that marker,” said Pam Chisholm, who is one of William’s descendants.

His vocational school once stood on Saluda Street in Rock Hill. William opened it back in 1932.

Now, 91 years later, his name and story are getting recognition.

“He was like a rock in the 1950s,” Pam said. “And I always say, he was the Black Lives Matter of Rock Hill.”

