New initiative in Charlotte teaches teens safe traffic stop procedures

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, and city leaders teamed up at the Dowd YMCA today to teach young drivers how to safely handle traffic stops.

The event is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which aims to give teens practical tools and open dialogue about what to expect when they’re pulled over — often the first interaction many people have with police.

Leaders emphasized that the program isn’t just about procedures but about creating space for officers and residents to learn from each other.

The initiative will roll out across driver education courses and schools over the next several months.

VIDEO: New traffic signal being installed near school where crossing guard was hit

New traffic signal being installed near school where crossing guard was hit

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