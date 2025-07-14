Local

New law allows residential pool rentals in Mecklenburg County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
New law allows residential pool rentals in Mecklenburg County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Residents can now rent a pool to cool off in Mecklenburg County, according to public health officials.

This is due to a state law that went into effect on July 1.

ALSO READ: Experts stress pool safety after 3 kids drown over Memorial Day weekend

That law authorizes residential pool rentals, but the owners must follow these standards:

  • Testing and maintaining water chemical levels.
  • Keeping the pool area safe with proper signage.
  • Having proper life-saving equipment such as reaching poles and life rings.
  • Protecting and securing the pool with fencing and barriers to prevent unsupervised access.
  • Having properly fitted submerged suction covers.
  • Having a pool deck area with nonslip surfaces.

VIDEO: Experts caution families whose children use swimming pools in the summer

Experts caution families whose children use swimming pools in the summer

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read