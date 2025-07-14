New law allows residential pool rentals in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Residents can now rent a pool to cool off in Mecklenburg County, according to public health officials.
This is due to a state law that went into effect on July 1.
That law authorizes residential pool rentals, but the owners must follow these standards:
- Testing and maintaining water chemical levels.
- Keeping the pool area safe with proper signage.
- Having proper life-saving equipment such as reaching poles and life rings.
- Protecting and securing the pool with fencing and barriers to prevent unsupervised access.
- Having properly fitted submerged suction covers.
- Having a pool deck area with nonslip surfaces.
