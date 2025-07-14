New law allows residential pool rentals in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Residents can now rent a pool to cool off in Mecklenburg County, according to public health officials.

This is due to a state law that went into effect on July 1.

That law authorizes residential pool rentals, but the owners must follow these standards:

Testing and maintaining water chemical levels.

Keeping the pool area safe with proper signage.

Having proper life-saving equipment such as reaching poles and life rings.

Protecting and securing the pool with fencing and barriers to prevent unsupervised access.

Having properly fitted submerged suction covers.

Having a pool deck area with nonslip surfaces.

VIDEO: Experts caution families whose children use swimming pools in the summer

Experts caution families whose children use swimming pools in the summer

©2025 Cox Media Group