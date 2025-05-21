New license plate readers help detectives track down suspects in gun thefts

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Lincoln County said new license plate reader cameras helped them arrest two Charlotte men accused of stealing multiple firearms from a business in the 7500 block of Highway 73 in Denver.

A detective used the newly installed license plate reader cameras to help locate the suspects at a home in Charlotte where five stolen firearms were recovered.

From left: Dashawn Donaldson, Divine Rodziewicz,

Dashawn Donaldson and Divine Rodziewicz, both 23, were each charged with ten felony counts of larceny of a firearm, and one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and conspiracy.

They are being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center each under a $70,000 secured bond.

