New lounge taking shape at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — In a month, Quail Hollow Club will host its final Wells Fargo Championship and its first with an online sports betting partnership.

Few details have been released on the latter, but some information is available: ESPN Bet, the joint venture between Penn Entertainment Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, will have what it’s calling a “Members Lounge” at the No. 13 green on the course during tournament week (May 6-12).

It will be open to ESPN Bet account holders at no charge and will include covered seating, hospitality space and food and drink.

