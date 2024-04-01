Local distillery aims to be ‘household name’

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Oaklore Distilling Co. is expanding its facilities and putting a focus on distribution. It expects to wrap up a 6,000-square-foot, adaptive-reuse project in the coming weeks.

Oaklore Capital Group spent $1.5 million to purchase a 1.46-acre parcel at 11120 Monroe Road, home to a building that dates to 1952, in April 2023. The site is adjacent to Oaklore’s 1,000-square-foot microdistillery and tasting room at 11136 Monroe Road.

Oaklore has worked to transform that space into a multifunctional facility.

“We made a decision in 2023 to expand into distribution, instead of just being a shop on the corner,” co-owner Matt Simpkins says. “We want to be a household name eventually.”

