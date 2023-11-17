New mayor of Monroe decided by coin flip

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe has a new mayor, and the decision was made with a coin toss.

Breaking: After a coin flip, @RobertBurns82 is the new mayor of Monroe. Bob Yanacsek called heads. It landed on tails. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/xBwQlIMQSS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 17, 2023

The race between former CMPD Officer Bob Yanacsek and Robert Burns came down to the wire. But on Friday afternoon, Burns became the new mayor of Monroe.

After counting the remaining provisional and absentee ballots, Burns and Yanacsek tied with 970 votes.

Both waived their right for a recount, which led to the coin toss. Yanascek called heads and the coin landed on tails.

Both candidates spoke to Channel 9 after election day, saying they found the scenario amusing and said they trusted the process.

“Whether I win or lose, I think the fact that people always say my vote doesn’t count, this is a perfect example of one vote does count,” Yanacsek told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan.

Burns also reiterated that point.

“It proves more than anything that your vote matters,” he said. “It’s shocking how many people don’t realize how much your voice matters. And that’s the beauty of our democracy is that it absolutely does.”

