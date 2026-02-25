New Michael Whatley digital ad features stabbing video of Iryna Zarutska

CHARLOTTE — A new digital ad from Republican US Senate frontrunner Michael Whatley shows Iryna Zarutska’s final moments on the light rail when she was stabbed to death.

Zarutska’s family previously asked for the footage to not be shared. A spokesperson for Democratic frontrunner Roy Cooper condemned the decision.

The digital ad was released after President Donald Trump honored Iryna Zarutska during the State of the Union address. Part of the ad shows Iryna Zarutska being stabbed, looking up at her attacker, and slumping over in one of her final moments.

In September 2025, the Zarutska family requested the video not be shared.

“What we would ask is that the public please stop disseminating this video,” attorney Lauren Newton said last September. “Stop spreading it on social media. Her family, her brother, and her sister should not have to see her vicious attack over and over again. Please stop sharing it. Please take it down.”

In an interview with Channel 9, Whatley defended the use of the video, saying it is important for the public to see it before the election.

“What happened to Iryna is barbaric, and her family has my and my entire team’s utmost sympathies,” he said. “I want them to know I’m running to make sure that no other family has to endure this kind of horrific tragedy.”

A spokesperson for Cooper criticized Whatley for using footage of the attack in his ad.

“The murder of Iryna Zarutska was a despicable act of evil, and it’s disturbing that Michael Whatley continues using the footage of her death in his ads against her family’s explicit wishes,” a spokesperson for Cooper said. “Political candidates should stop lying about this tragedy for political gain and actually work to keep our communities safe.”

DeCarlos Brown and Iryna’s death will be a key issue in the campaign. Especially with Brown’s name among a list of inmates to be released during Covid-19. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction says Brown was added to the list retroactively and not released because of his presence on it.

In response to the killing, North Carolina lawmakers passed Iryna’s Law in bipartisan fashion to crack down on cashless bail.

Whatley points out the video was publicly released by the city of Charlotte. He expects it will resurface frequently during the campaign.

“Anytime you have an event like this murder that is so catalytic in terms of a conversation, people will use the pictures as part of this conversation,” he said.

Whatley praised President Donald Trump for honoring Iryna Zarutska during his speech. He sounded off on Democrats who chose not to give a standing ovation for Iryna’s mother.

“If you’re going to stand up for anything, supporting a family who is going through what Iryna Zarutska’s family is going through would seem to be a pretty good place to start,” Whatley said. “The Democrats obviously were scoring political points last night, not standing up for anything.”

