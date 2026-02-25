Iryna Zarutska back in national spotlight; Trump rebukes Democrats’ response during speech

CHARLOTTE — Six months after Iryna Zarutska was killed on a Charlotte light rail train, her mother sat inside the House chamber Tuesday night as President Donald Trump detailed the attack during his State of the Union address. The emotional moment once again put the family’s loss in the national spotlight and drew reaction from leaders at home.

Iryna Zarutska was killed on the train as it approached the East/West stop in South End.

“Mrs. Zarutska,” Trump said Tuesday night during the address. “Tonight, I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna.”

Applause rang out throughout the House floor after the president said that. However, some Democrats remained seated during the standing ovation.

“We are honored to be joined tonight by a woman who has been through hell,” Trump said. “Anna Zarutska, in 2022 … her beautiful daughter, so beautiful, what a beautiful young woman … Iryna fled war-torn Ukraine to live with relatives near Charlotte, North Carolina, and by the way, what’s going on in Charlotte?”

Cameras showed Anna Zarutska in tears during the address. It was the first time she has been seen publicly since her daughter was killed on Aug. 22, 2025.

Trump detailed Iryna Zarutska’s attack, mentioning her suspected killer, DeCarlos Brown.

“She has escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America came in through open borders,” Trump said.

Channel 9 fact checked that portion of the president’s address. Trump mentioned the suspect, DeCarlos Brown, came in through open borders.

That’s not true. Brown is a U.S. citizen born in Charlotte.

Channel 9 obtained a copy of the president’s final draft of the speech.

It does not include that wording but instead reads, “She had escaped a brutal war, only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America.”

Trump said that no one will forget the expression on Iryna Zarutska’s face when she looked up at her attacker during the last seconds of her life.

Since her death, Channel 9 learned Iryna Zarutska was working toward her American dream. She was working and saving up money to buy a car and go to school. She was taking classes to perfect her English and loved art and animals.

Iryna Zarutska’s death also made national headlines weeks after her death when video of the attack was publicly released and shared everywhere.

The Zarutska family attorney told Channel 9 in September 2025 that it compounded the family’s grief.

“It’s also heartbreaking for this family to have to continue to relive what happened over and over again,” said attorney Lauren Newton.

Trump publicly blasted Democrats for not standing after honoring Iryna Zarutska during Tuesday night’s speech.

In a standout moment during the State of the Union, Trump scolded people who refused to stand for Iryna Zarutska.

At least one North Carolina Democrat says she did stand when Zarutska’s mother was honored.

The tribute was unexpected and not announced prior to the State of the Union. It was a rare public appearance by Iryna Zarutska’s mother and uncle, who were featured guests of Trump. Her mom was in tears after Trump honored Iryna Zarutska.

No good angle exists showing the whole room, but angles reviewed by Channel 9 show the Democratic side largely sitting. The president called them out.

“How do you not stand?” he said. “How do you not stand?”

At least two Democrats have said they did stand.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told Fox News he did. A spokesperson for Deborah Ross, the Democratic representative from Raleigh tells Channel 9 she did, as well.

North Carolina Reps. Alma Adams, of Charlotte, and Don Davis, of Greene County, were also in attendance but their offices did not respond to Channel 9’s question asking if they gave Iryna Zarutska’s mother a standing ovation

Charlotte Republicans in attendance say the lack of recognition by Democrats is inexcusable.

“If Democrats couldn’t stand for Iryna Zarutska’s grieving mother last night, they won’t stand for any victim,” Rep. Mark Harris, of the 8th Congressional District, said.

“No matter your party affiliation, you can acknowledge that Iryna Zarutska’s family has endured the worst imaginable loss,” Rep. Tim Moore, of the 12th Congressional District, said. “Her loved ones deserved a simple show of respect.”

In an interview with Channel 9, U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley also sounded off.

“If you’re going to stand up for anything, supporting a family who is going through what Iryna Zarutska’s family is going through would seem to be a pretty good place to start,” Whatley said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released the following statement in response to Trump addressing Iryna Zarutska during the State of the Union.

“I was heartbroken watching Iryna Zarutska’s mother at the State of the Union. To Iryna’s family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Please know we continue to hold you close in our hearts, and that your grief is shared by so many across our city.”

The North Carolina Democratic Party did not respond to a request for a comment about President Trump’s remarks.

Iryna’s Law

North Carolina leaders passed Iryna’s Law in response to her death.

It’s aimed at keeping violent repeat offenders behind bars longer.

The law cracks down on pretrial release and eliminating a written promise to appear.

It requires judges to consider a suspect’s housing information, full criminal history, and to explain their decision in writing.

