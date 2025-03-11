New Monroe police chief announced, Chief Gilliard plans to retire

MONROE, N.C. — Changes are coming to the Monroe Police Department.

Chief Bryan Gilliard plans to retire on May 1 after serving 32 years with the City of Monroe. Chief Gilliard was born and raised in Union County and got his start with the police department as a telecommunicator.

City leaders announced Monday that Assistant Police Chief William “Rhett” Bolen will take over as Monroe Police Chief effective April 11.

In a statement, Chief Gilliard said, “Serving this city has been the greatest honor of my life. I am incredibly grateful to the men and women of the Monroe Police Department I’ve had the pleasure of serving alongside, and I look forward to their continued success for years to come.”

He added, “I want to thank everyone who supported me and this department for their confidence, trust, and encouragement as we provide essential security and protection for all our residents and visitors. I appreciate the support of the citizens of Monroe and their dedication to making Monroe a special place.”

When Bolen, pictured below, takes over as police chief, officials said he will set service priorities for the Monroe Police Department, which has more than 100 sworn officers and support personnel.

Bolen has been with the department since May 2004.

“I am honored to step into the role of police chief. Serving our officers, our community, and our city is a privilege, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to safety, service, and excellence,” Bolen said.

