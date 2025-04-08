New NC bill would allow public schools to hire unlicensed teachers

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina public schools may soon be able to hire unlicensed teachers.

The Department of Public Instruction said 1 in 10 teachers left their job between March 2023 and March 2024.

House Bill 806, which was filed on Monday is aimed to prevent that from happening.

The Public School Operational Relief Bill would require at least half of the teachers in each public school to be certified.

Under the measure, the unlicensed teachers would undergo training to help with children’s disabilities and student behavior.

UNC Charlotte professor Brad Smith said there are various ways to alleviate North Carolina’s teacher shortage.

He said unlicensed teachers are less likely to persist in the classroom, and they don’t have the training they need to succeed.

“There are a number of provisional licenses that allow teachers to begin teaching without directly enrolling in an educator prep program, but that lead them to that enrollment,” said Smith, director of Assessment & Accreditation, CATO College of Education UNC Charlotte.

“If those teachers that are qualified, are the core teachers, teaching math, social studies everything that’s so important. I would say that’s more likely to be OK,” said Kaitlyn Boblit, a former preschool teacher.

Boblin said she’s happy the bill would require teachers instructing core subjects to have a college degree.

She hopes the bill could help prevent the state’s teacher shortage.

“It could be beneficial, but it depends on the person,” Boblin said. “It depends on the background checks. Safety is key when it comes to the children in the community.”

Parent Marvin Outlaw said he prefers the current requirement for all teachers to be licensed.

“For one, they’re certified,” he said. “No. 2: They know how to handle the kids.”

If the bill leads to changes in the classroom, Outlaw said it could lead to changes for his family.

“Homeschool. That’s where homeschool comes in at,” Outlaw said.

The bill would also eliminate the requirement of classroom size limits for K-3.

If it becomes law, it would go into effect next school year.

The Public Schools Operation Relief Bill passed its first reading

The bill was referred to the K-12 Education Committee Tuesday afternoon.

It then needs approval from the full House, Senate, and governor.

