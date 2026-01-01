New NC laws take effect on Jan. 1 including gender recognition

RALEIGH — The new year rings in new laws across North Carolina.

Here’s a look at several new bills that become law on Jan. 1, 2026.

Gender recognition

House Bill 805 establishes that North Carolina only recognizes two genders, male and female. The law states that an individual’s gender identity may not align with their sex assigned at birth, but that identity will not be treated equally to their biological sex. It blocks the use of state money for gender transition care for minors and people in prison and makes it easier for people to sue doctors who provide transition-related care to minors. The bill changes how birth certificates are handled when someone’s sex is changed. Instead of replacing the old record, counties will be required to keep both the original and the updated document together as a single file. Any official copy issued will include both versions.

Parts of the HB805 Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Women and Minors bill are already in effect.

New birth certificates for adopted individuals

Senate Bill 248 aims to make new birth certificates for those who are adopted easily accessible. The bill allows county registers of deeds to issue certified copies of an adoptee’s new birth certificate while displaying the adoptive parents’ information on the certificate. This change will ensure that everyone who is adopted has access to their birth certificates and make them similar to those who are not adopted.

Healthcare workforce reforms

Gov. Josh Stein signed House Bill 67, which is a significant legislative change aimed at improving healthcare access and efficiency. According to North Carolina Medical Board, the new law will pave a way for new licensure pathways for physicians and PAs, including internationally trained physicians with full-time employment at licensed hospitals. Experienced PAs will participate in “team-based practices,” which allows them to practice under physician supervision in a team-based setting. Another change includes North Carolina’s entry to the PA Licensure Compact, which allows PAs to practice in other states.

Real Estate and Business Law Changes

Senate Bill 690 modifies the licensing procedures of the North Carolina Appraisers Act. It also authorizes brokers to register with multiple dealers under common ownership or control. The act makes changes to the law regarding the out-of-pocket expenses a landlord may recover from a tenant, and it allows a buyer’s agent compensation to be included in an offer to purchase.

State Investment Modernization Act

House Bill 506 allows State Treasurer Brad Briner to modernize and improve North Carolina’s investment strategy, which will soon go into effect.The reforms shift the responsibility for the investment decisions of the state pension plan from the treasurer to a new investment authority. The new multi-person body is tasked with increasing investment returns.

See more of the new laws here.

VIDEO: North Carolina’s unique NYE celebrations from flea to pickle drops

North Carolina’s unique NYE celebrations from flea to pickle drops

©2026 Cox Media Group