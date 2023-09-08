New partnership addresses overcrowding at west Charlotte animal shelter

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of animals are up for adoption at the overcrowded animal shelter in west Charlotte. The goal is to find them forever homes, and fast.

Already this year, the shelter says it’s euthanized roughly 880 dogs and cats, which is a 3-year high.

Adoption rates have declined and now the shelter is out of room.

But a new partnership offers help. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is teaming up with GoodPup, a virtual service that provides free 4-week training to every owner that adopts from the shelter.

