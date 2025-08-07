New program aims to de-escalate youth crises without restraints

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is trying out a new program to help teenagers who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Over the next two years, employees at 22 psychiatric youth facilities will not restrain or isolate kids and teens in a crisis situation.

Instead, they will use cushioned pads to keep themselves safe while using de-escalation and trauma training.

This announcement came from the Department of Health, according to WLOS.

