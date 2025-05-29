‘It makes a difference’: Meet the service dogs supporting elementary students’ mental health

CHARLOTTE — Three service dogs are providing solutions to social and emotional health issues in students at Winget Park Elementary School in Steele Creek.

Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis met Britt, Holly and Captain, the school’s emotional support dogs provided free of charge by the nonprofit “Pawsitive Action.”

Britt spends her days around Melinda Carroll’s enrichment class at the school.

Her sister, Holly, is often by the side of kindergarten teacher Debbie Kilduff.

Britt and Holly have been in classrooms every day since the start of the school year. Their brother, Captain, started last spring and is there part-time alongside teacher Holly Carter.

“Having these dogs here has changed these children,” Carter said. “I can’t even express how much it makes a difference.”

The teachers are their owners and handlers and said having the dogs in their classrooms has made a world of difference in their students.

“One day, I was walking down the hallway and a little girl came in crying; I don’t know what was wrong,” Carter said.

The teacher then offered the student some time with Captain, and it turned her day around, she said.

“These little moments, these dogs change the kids for the rest of the day,” Carter said.

Principal Kira Michaw said all students have the opportunity to interact with the dogs.

“I think one of the reasons that our school has been as successful as it has is because of the presence of these dogs in our buildings,” Michaw said.

One-on-one time with the dogs is also used to encourage students to complete their reading goals. They help support children with disabilities and are used as a calming tool when kids are anxious or upset.

“Sometimes they’d be up here for 45 or more minutes just really struggling,” Michaw said. “And we bring the dog up...within 15 minutes, their emotions have been regulated.”

With such a need to support the social emotional health of students, Michaw says these dogs are a solution.

