CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County now has five positive rabies cases this year.

This comes after two bats in the county tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, residents who live on or near Alexander Street near the 28206 ZIP code received a rabies alert notification from the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health.

There were two human exposures and two domestic pet exposures.

