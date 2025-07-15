Sixth positive rabies case in Lincoln County this year

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services confirmed the county’s sixth rabies case of this year.

On July 8, a skunk sprayed a group of family dogs and entered a residence through a doggy door on Royal Oaks Drive. The skunk was captured by Lincoln County Animal Services and sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health for testing. By July 11, test results confirmed the skunk was rabid.

While there was no human exposure during the incident, pet owners are being urged to ensure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. Signs of rabies in wild animals include unusual aggression or friendliness, disorientation, wobbliness, circling, and excessive salivation. Residents are advised not to approach or handle wildlife.

